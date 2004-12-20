Arizona Holiday Display Lights Up Some Neighbors

In Scottsdale, Ariz., some homeowners compensate for a lack of snow at Christmas time with elaborate light displays. At times the decorations can get a little out of hand. One such scene is at 29-year-old Chris Birkett's house, where the display features more than 150,000 light bulbs and elaborate musical accompaniment. Some neighbors find it a major nuisance. Rene Gutel of member station KJZZ reports.

