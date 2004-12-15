© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Economic Summit Takes Up Social Security Reform

Published December 15, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Shoring up Social Security for the wave of retiring baby boomers is a top priority at President Bush's economic summit taking place at the White House. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with three experts about the system's future.

Greg Mankiw is the president's chief economic adviser.

Gene Sperling is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and a former adviser to President Clinton.

Bill Novelli is the chief executive of AARP, the American Association of Retired People.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News