Economic Summit Takes Up Social Security Reform

Shoring up Social Security for the wave of retiring baby boomers is a top priority at President Bush's economic summit taking place at the White House. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with three experts about the system's future.

Greg Mankiw is the president's chief economic adviser.

Gene Sperling is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and a former adviser to President Clinton.

Bill Novelli is the chief executive of AARP, the American Association of Retired People.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.