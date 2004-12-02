© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.N.'s Kofi Annan Under Fire for Oil-for-Food Scandal

By Tony Cox
Published December 2, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

A U.S. senator is calling for the resignation of U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Annan is being accused of fraud and lack of oversight in the Iraq oil-for-food program. Annan's battle to keep his job nearly overshadows plans for renovation and expansion of U.N. headquarters in New York City. NPR's Tony Cox talks with Ian Williams, a U.N. correspondent for The Nation magazine, and Mike Aiello, a staff writer for Forbes magazine, who has investigated the oil-for-food program at length.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Tony Cox
Tony Cox has built a distinguished career in broadcast journalism that spans three decades in television and radio.