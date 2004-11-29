Unraveling the Story Behind a Big Ball of Twine

Cawker City, Kansas, boasts one of America's great roadside attractions: the world's largest ball of sisal twine. At least that's the claim.

Some pertinent stats: It weighs nearly 18,000 pounds. That's just shy of nine tons. And it has a circumference of 40 feet. It also has its own mini-museum, right there on Wisconsin Street.

NPR's Steve Inskeep investigates in a conversation with Kay Thull of the Cawker City Community Club.

