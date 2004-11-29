© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Man Behind 'Kinsey': Filmmaker Bill Condon

Fresh Air
Published November 29, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

The new biopic Kinsey takes on the story of scientist Alfred Kinsey, who pioneered research in human sexuality in the 1940s and 1950s. For the project, director Bill Condon -- who also wrote the script -- interviewed many of the scientist's colleagues.

The film stars Liam Neeson and Laura Linney as Alfred Kinsey and his wife, Clara McMillen, along with Peter Sarsgaard and John Lithgow. The researcher's life -- and American society -- were forever changed by his 1948 book, Sexual Behavior in the Human Male.

Condon wrote the screenplay for the 2003 Academy Award-winning film Chicago. He also directed the 1998 film Gods and Monsters, about filmmaker James Whale. The film was named Best Picture by the National Board of Review and earned Condon an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

