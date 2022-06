A recent report by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse -- a non-partisan research center at Syracuse University in New York -- indicates the U.S. government's enforcement of civil rights laws has plummeted since 1999. NPR's Tavis Smiley discusses the report's co-author David Burnham, and Wan Kim, deputy assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

