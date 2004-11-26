Doctors, Lawyers Team to Aid Children's Health

The number of poor children in America grew last year for the third year in a row -- the fastest rate in a decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase is a bad sign for the state of children's health: studies show that poor children get sick far more often than better-off kids.

But doctors at a hospital in Boston have come up with a new way to tackle poor children's health problems and they're getting help from a group that they usually view as their enemy: lawyers.

As part of our series on low-wage America, NPR's Daniel Zwerdling reports on the Family Advocacy Program of Boston Medical Center.

