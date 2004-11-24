Students Relive Lewis and Clark's Wintry Choice

In 1805, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark were overjoyed to finally reach the Pacific Ocean. But the weather made the team and their Corps of Discovery miserable as they camped on the north shore of the Columbia river, in what is now Washington state. They needed a place to spend the winter. Lewis and Clark puts the decision up for a vote.

This week, the choice was posed to a group of schoolchildren: Stay on the north shore, cross the river to the south side to what is now Oregon, or go back up river a bit.

The actual expedition chose to build a fort on the south side of the Columbia River. Hear how most of the children voted in this report from Colin Fogarty of Oregon Public Broadcasting.

