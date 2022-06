The 3rd Infantry Division, which led the U.S. Army's invasion of Iraq last year, is preparing to return to the embattled country. Iraq's resilient insurgency has altered the way the division trains for war -- and changed the way some soldiers view the conflict. NPR's Eric Westervelt joins the division's 4th Brigade at a training center in rural Louisiana.

