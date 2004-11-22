A Sticky Dilemma: Lead in Mexican Candies

Preventing children from exposure to lead has long been a priority for U.S. federal health officials. Until recently they could say they were winning the battle. But in recent years, a new danger has surfaced: imported Mexican candy.

Popular in the Los Angeles area for its spicy, lemony and sugary flavors, some candy from south of the border is contaminated with toxic traces of lead. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports that some tainted candy may soon be officially banned. But stopping the sale entirely is a more difficult proposition.

