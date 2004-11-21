Program Aims to Help Low-Income Families Save

Creating a nest egg is considered key for people trying to beat poverty. An experimental program called IDAs -- individual development accounts -- help low-income people save money. The program matches savings twice -- up to $2,000 -- by the federal government and a community- based non-profit. IDAs have helped some 20,000 working-poor families begin to accumulate assets. From San Francisco member station KALW, and New California Media, Holly Kernan reports.

