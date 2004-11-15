© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Bush Picks Rice for Secretary of State

Published November 15, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

President Bush announces his nomination of National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice as the new Secretary of State. What impact will her appointment have on U.S. foreign policy?

Guests:

Leslie Gelb, president Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations. Senior official in State and Defense Departments.

James Mann, author, Rise of the Vulcans: The History of Bush's War Cabinet. Johns Hopkins School of advanced author in residence.

Michael Duffy, Washington bureau chief for Time magazine

Paul Light, senior Fellow, Brookings Institution. Professor of public service at New York University.

