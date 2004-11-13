The One-Room Schoolhouse: A Vanishing Tradition

At the turn of the 20th century, one of every three American children was educated in a one-room schoolhouse. Now only a few still exist, mainly in the nation's rural communities.

Taki Telonidis of the Western Folklife Center profiles one such school in the tiny northern Nevada town of Jiggs.

Children in kindergarten and grades one through six attend The Mound Valley School, built in 1983 by students from a neighboring one-room schoolhouse.

The class size this year is 15, up from 13 last year, which gave teacher Cheryl Turner a reason to petition her school board for a teacher's aide. Turner, who has taught at Mound Valley for 19 years, and her aide Cindy Nash prepare 40 lessons each day.

