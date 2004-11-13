© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The One-Room Schoolhouse: A Vanishing Tradition

By Taki Telonidis
Published November 13, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

At the turn of the 20th century, one of every three American children was educated in a one-room schoolhouse. Now only a few still exist, mainly in the nation's rural communities.

Taki Telonidis of the Western Folklife Center profiles one such school in the tiny northern Nevada town of Jiggs.

Children in kindergarten and grades one through six attend The Mound Valley School, built in 1983 by students from a neighboring one-room schoolhouse.

The class size this year is 15, up from 13 last year, which gave teacher Cheryl Turner a reason to petition her school board for a teacher's aide. Turner, who has taught at Mound Valley for 19 years, and her aide Cindy Nash prepare 40 lessons each day.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Taki Telonidis