One Million Lack Power as Storm Rakes Florida

By Ari Shapiro,
Liane Hansen
Published September 25, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

As Hurricane Jeanne carves a northwest path across central Florida, Orlando is hit hard for the third time this season. One million are without electricity and powerful winds have pulled roofs off of scores of buildings. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Ari Shapiro.

Copyright 2004 NPR

