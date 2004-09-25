© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Car Bombs Wound U.S. Troops in Iraq

By Emily Harris
Published September 25, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Two car bombs explode outside a military base west of Baghdad, wounding American and Iraqi troops. U.S. officials say September has set a record for car bombings, with 30 so far.

Gen. John Abizaid, the top commander in the Middle East, says that Iraq will hold elections as scheduled in January -- but perhaps not in the most volatile areas of the country. Gen. Abizaid told NBC's Meet the Press he expects violence will continue through the vote. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Emily Harris
