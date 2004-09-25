Car Bombs Wound U.S. Troops in Iraq

Two car bombs explode outside a military base west of Baghdad, wounding American and Iraqi troops. U.S. officials say September has set a record for car bombings, with 30 so far.

Gen. John Abizaid, the top commander in the Middle East, says that Iraq will hold elections as scheduled in January -- but perhaps not in the most volatile areas of the country. Gen. Abizaid told NBC's Meet the Press he expects violence will continue through the vote. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

