Shereen Meraji, NPR / / Shrine inside the Botanica el Congo Manuel

Day to Day producer Shereen Meraji profiles Charles Guelperin, a Santero priest who gives spiritual advice and sells mystical candles and oils from his Los Angeles botanica. The story is part of the Day to Day occasional series "My Fellow Americans" -- audio portraits capturing the quietly extraordinary lives of everyday people.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.