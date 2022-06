The campaign teams of President Bush and Sen. John Kerry have agreed to three presidential debates before the election with the first scheduled next week. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Don Gonyea.

The presidential debates are scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct. 8 and Oct. 13. Vice President Dick Cheney and Kerry running mate Sen. John Edwards are scheduled to hold their debate Oct. 5.

