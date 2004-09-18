Landmark New York Eatery Turns 50

/ / 'Sweet Serendipity' book cover.

This year on New York's Upper East Side, the small, quirky restaurant and boutique Serendipity 3 celebrates its 50th anniversary. Since it opened in 1954, Serendipity 3 has attracted celebrities and civilians alike with its decadent desserts.

Serendipity 3 co-founder Stephen Bruce has written Sweet Serendipity: Delicious Desserts and Devilish Dish, a book of his eatery's recipes and stories about its glamorous clientele.

NPR's Liane Hansen talks with Bruce about the book and samples the signature Serendipity 3 Frrrozen Hot Chocolate (recipe below).

Serendipity 3 Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

6 half-ounce pieces of a variety of your favorite chocolates

2 teaspoons of store-bought hot chocolate mix

1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar

1 1/2 cups of milk

3 cups of ice

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings

Chop the chocolate into small pieces and place it in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring occasionally until melted. Add the hot chocolate mix and sugar, stirring constantly until thoroughly blended. Remove from heat and slowly add 1/2 cup of the milk and stir until smooth. Cool to room temperature.

In a blender place the remaining cup of milk, the room temperature chocolate mixture, and the ice. Blend on high speed until smooth and the consistency of a frozen daiquiri. Pour into a giant goblet and top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

