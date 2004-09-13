Putin Seeks Sweeping Government Reforms

Following recent terrorist attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for a widespread reorganization of the country's political system. Critics call it a power grab that has nothing to do with terrorism and a major step backwards for democracy.

Guests:

Scott Peterson, reporter for The Christian Science Monitor

Thomas Remington, chair of the Political Science Department at Emory University. Author of Politics in Russia.

Andrew Jack, author of Inside Putin's Russia. Moscow Bureau chief for The Financial Times.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.