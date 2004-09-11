© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Kerry Attacks GOP over Counting Black Votes

By Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Published September 11, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Sen. John Kerry launches a scathing attack on Republicans, suggesting they may try to suppress black voter turnout in November. In an address to the Congressional Black Caucus, Kerry vowed to make sure every vote is counted in this year's presidential election, adding that the Republican Party would like a repeat of the voting irregularities of 2000.

Republicans angrily denied they are trying to disenfranchise anyone. NPR's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.

