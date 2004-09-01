© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
More Americans Retire to Central America

Published September 1, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
An American shopping for real estate enjoys the view by the pool of a vacation home built on a small island in Lake Nicaragua.
Central America may still conjure up images of right-wing dictators and left-wing insurgents. But now, places such as Nicaragua and Honduras are beckoning some Americans seeking retirement destinations. Cheap living, affordable waterfront housing and pleasant weather are drawing many who wouldn't be able to live in similar luxury in the United States.

NPR's Kathleen Schalch reports on expat retirees in Nicaragua, the second-poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

