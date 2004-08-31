© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Debate over How to Contact Alien Life

By David Kestenbaum
Published August 31, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Researchers writing in Nature this week argue that radio signals are not the most efficient way of alerting an extraterrestrial intelligence to our existence -- and that anyone out there who is trying to send out a similar message is likely to have reached the same conclusion.

The scientists recommend sending, and searching for, an interstellar message in a bottle. NPR's David Kestenbaum reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
David Kestenbaum
David Kestenbaum is a correspondent for NPR, covering science, energy issues and, most recently, the global economy for NPR's multimedia project Planet Money. David has been a science correspondent for NPR since 1999. He came to journalism the usual way — by getting a Ph.D. in physics first.
See stories by David Kestenbaum