New Debate over How to Contact Alien Life
Researchers writing in Nature this week argue that radio signals are not the most efficient way of alerting an extraterrestrial intelligence to our existence -- and that anyone out there who is trying to send out a similar message is likely to have reached the same conclusion.
The scientists recommend sending, and searching for, an interstellar message in a bottle. NPR's David Kestenbaum reports.
