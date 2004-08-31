Cheney, Miller Level Strong Attacks at Kerry

Vice President Dick Cheney and Sen. Zell Miller hammer at Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, saying the Massachusetts senator is weak on national security and has changed his stance on Iraq and other issues.

The attacks came on the third night of the Republican National Convention, as Cheney accepted the party's nomination for another term. He and Miller, a Democrat from Georgia, spoke disparagingly of Kerry's platform, accusing him of putting the priorities of the United Nations before those of the United States.

The audience of delegates in New York's Madison Square Garden responded by waving signs reading "Let Freedom Reign" and chanting "Flip-Flop," a reference to what many Republicans call Kerry's shifting positions.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.