Kidnappers holding two French reporters hostage in Iraq are demanding the French government cancel a ban on the wearing of Muslim headscarves in French public schools. The kidnappers say if their demand isn't met by Tuesday evening, the hostages will be executed. NPR's Alex Chadwick speaks with Laurent Joffrinm, editor-in-chief of the French weekly Le Nouvel Observateur about French reaction to the kidnappers' demands.

