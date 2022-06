The Florida Supreme Court hears a challenge to "Terri's Law," passed last fall to allow Gov. Jeb Bush to authorize a feeding tube for a brain-damaged Tampa woman. Florida passed the law after courts ruled Terri Schiavo's husband had the right to remove the tube over her parents' objections. Hear NPR's Debbie Elliott.

