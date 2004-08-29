GOP Speakers Invoke Sept. 11, War on Terror

The Republican National Convention begins with a night of speeches extolling President Bush's leadership on foreign policy, particularly in securing the nation after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who presided over the city during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, spoke on the heels of several relatives of those who lost their lives in the attacks. In his speech closing the night's events, Giuliani credited the president for dismantling the Taliban in Afghanistan and the apprehension of Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

Giuliani also attacked Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry over his foreign policy stance, questioning the senator's positions on issues ranging from the Israeli security barrier to the war in Iraq.

The remarks by Giuliani amplified points hinted at by Sen. John McCain, who spoke before him. Recalling the unity that prevailed in the days after the terror attacks, McCain called on Democrats to trust the sincerity of Republicans in their attempts to protect the nation.

Although McCain refrained from launching direct attacks on Kerry, his speech was disrupted by chants and boos from the Madison Square Garden audience when he urged them not to heed pundits like filmmaker Michael Moore, who was seated in a press box in the arena.

