Examining the Abu Ghraib Abuse Report

By Neal Conan
Published August 24, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Since news of inmate abuse at Abu Ghraib prison first broke, questions have focused on whether senior officials were to blame. The first in a series of reports tries to answers those questions. NPR's Neal Conan speaks to one of the report's authors.

Gen. Charles Horner, retired Air Force general. Member of independent panel appointed by Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld to investigate prisoner abuse in Iraq.

Michael Hirsh, senior editor, Newsweek

Eugene Fidell, president of the National Institute of Military Justice, a non-profit

John Yoo, professor of law at the University of California at Berkeley. Former Bush administration adviser on terrorism.

Reed Brody, special counsel for Human Rights Watch, who's written extensively on the prisoner abuse scandal

Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.