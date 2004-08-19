© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
FDA Study Links Antidepressants, Teen Suicide

Published August 19, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Food and Drug Administration releases a long-awaited analysis of the possible risks posed by antidepressants to children and teens. The study comes on the heels of a report published earlier this week that showed Prozac can help alleviate depression in adolescents, but also raises the risk of suicidal behaviors.

The new FDA analysis similarly concludes that young patients taking antidepressants could be at increased risk for self harm. NPR's David Baron reports.

