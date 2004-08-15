'Worlds of Difference': The Free Monks Rock Band

© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Published August 15, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

As part of the Worlds of Difference radio series following global cultural change, Jonathon Miller reports on the rock band The Free Monks -- a group of Greek Orthodox monks who use their music to spread a message of faith to Greek youth. The Free Monks have made four CDs since they burst onto the Greek pop music scene in 2000. Their songs take a hard line against foreign influence -- part a larger debate about national identity among the Greeks.

