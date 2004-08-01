Andy Narell, Master of the Steel Drum

Musician Andy Narell has made his name by coaxing tunes out of sawed-off oil barrels. He's one of the best-known performers on the steel pan, also known as the steel drum.

As part of the NPR series "Musicians in Their Own Words," Narell describes how the pan has taken him from the traditional steel band sound to jazz and back again.

Features in the series are produced by David Schulman and NPR's Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr

