© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gephardt, Dean Stress Unity, Pride at Convention

By David Welna
Published July 26, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Rep. Richard Gephardt and former Gov. Howard Dean speak at the Democratic Convention, in a show of unity from two of Sen. John Kerry's former political opponents. Both men urged their followers to support Kerry, who will be named Wednesday as the Democratic nominee to challenge President Bush.

Leading off Tuesday night's speakers was Sen. Edward Kennedy, whose speech echoed themes of patriotism and mutual trust that are being repeated at the convention.

Hear NPR's David Welna on the floor of the convention hall.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
See stories by David Welna