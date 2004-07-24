Film Composer Jerry Goldsmith: An Appreciation

Enigmatic composer Jerry Goldsmith died this past Wednesday at the age of 75. Though he created hundreds of film scores and won an Oscar, Goldsmith never achieved the fame of some of his peers.

Weekend Edition commentator Andy Trudeau particularly recommends these Jerry Goldsmith soundtrack recordings:

The Blue Max (1966) [Sony LK 57890] A traditionally orchestrated score evoking both the wonder of flight and the hard edge of combat. Goldsmith at his Richard Straussian best.

L.A. Confidential (1997) [Varese Sarabande VSD-5885]

A modern film noir stylishly matched by Goldsmiths moody, rhythmic score. An Oscar nominee that should have won the prize.

The Omen (1976) [Varese Sarabande 302 066 288]

Goldsmith's Oscar-winning score. A bravura mix of chorus and full symphony orchestra in the ultimate showdown between good and evil.

Patton (1969) [Varese Sarabande VSD-5796]

Perhaps Goldsmith's most famous main title. Echoing horns in triplets and a rousing martial theme dominate this successful biopic.

Planet of the Apes (1968) [Varese Sarabande VSD-5848]

Don't look now, but it's a 12-tone score for a big-budget blockbuster. Goldsmith proves that modernism and storytelling are not incompatible.

Total Recall (1990) [Varese Sarabande 302 066 197]

An orchestral tour de force and one of Goldsmith's personal favorites.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.