Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat reinstates Abdel Razek Majaide as chief of the Palestinian security forces. Arafat ousted Majaide a few days ago and replaced him with his cousin, Moussa Arafat, touching off unrest in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians had loudly denounced the move as a sign of cronyism and corruption. Hear NPR's Peter Kenyon.

Copyright 2004 NPR