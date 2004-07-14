© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poll: Americans Upbeat on State of Race Relations

Published July 14, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Polling data that measures race relations may always be looked upon skeptically by African Americans, but the Gallup Organization tries each year to measure -- by "oversampling" African Americans and Latinos -- the level of racial harmony in the country. This year, Gallup says Americans feel mostly positive about the state of black-white relations in the country, and between other racial groups as well. NPR's Tavis Smiley speaks with Frank Newport, the editor in chief of the Gallup Poll.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

NPR News