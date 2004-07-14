Poll: Americans Upbeat on State of Race Relations

Polling data that measures race relations may always be looked upon skeptically by African Americans, but the Gallup Organization tries each year to measure -- by "oversampling" African Americans and Latinos -- the level of racial harmony in the country. This year, Gallup says Americans feel mostly positive about the state of black-white relations in the country, and between other racial groups as well. NPR's Tavis Smiley speaks with Frank Newport, the editor in chief of the Gallup Poll.

Copyright 2004 NPR