AIDS Summit Spotlights Thailand's Struggle

Jane Greenhalgh, NPR / / La, a 30-year-old Burmese woman living in the north of Thailand. She became infected with HIV while working in the commercial sex industry.

More people in northern Thailand's remote border region with Laos are HIV-infected than anywhere else in the country. NPR's Richard Knox travels to the region to chronicle a momentous day in the life of a young woman, La, as she starts AIDS drug treatment. She begins her treatment in the nick of time, and also begins a new job she hopes will help her avoid going back into commercial sex work. As La's story shows, it takes more than miracle drugs to treat AIDS successfully.

