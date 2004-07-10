Karim Rashid: Well Designed Summer Reading

Our summer reading series continues with industrial designer Karim Rashid. Perhaps you, or a dorm-dwelling college student you know, have purchased some of Rashid's creations, like his curvy Garbino trash can or stackable plastic Oh! chair. Whether it's novels, books about design or magazines and newspapers, Rashid uses reading material as inspiration for his work. Here's a look at what he's pulling down from his well-appointed bookshelves:

The Art of Travel, by Alain de Botton

Dictionary of the Future, by Faith Popcorn and Adam Hanft

Frederick Kiesler, by Lisa Phillips

Lost Houses in and Around Wrexham, by Raymond Lowe

Gio Ponti: The Complete Work, 1923-1978, by Lisa Licitra Ponti

Design for the Real World, by Victor Papanek

The Substance of Style, by Virginia Postrel

Practicing the Power of Now, by Eckhart Tolle

The Transparency of Evil, by Jean Baudrillard

