Karim Rashid: Well Designed Summer Reading
Our summer reading series continues with industrial designer Karim Rashid. Perhaps you, or a dorm-dwelling college student you know, have purchased some of Rashid's creations, like his curvy Garbino trash can or stackable plastic Oh! chair. Whether it's novels, books about design or magazines and newspapers, Rashid uses reading material as inspiration for his work. Here's a look at what he's pulling down from his well-appointed bookshelves:
The Art of Travel, by Alain de Botton
Dictionary of the Future, by Faith Popcorn and Adam Hanft
Frederick Kiesler, by Lisa Phillips
Lost Houses in and Around Wrexham, by Raymond Lowe
Gio Ponti: The Complete Work, 1923-1978, by Lisa Licitra Ponti
Design for the Real World, by Victor Papanek
The Substance of Style, by Virginia Postrel
Practicing the Power of Now, by Eckhart Tolle
The Transparency of Evil, by Jean Baudrillard
