On the Beat with Sheriff Scott Busching

By Howard Berkes
Published July 6, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
In North Dakota, the nation's safest state, the rise of methamphetamine production and use has changed law enforcement. Sheriff Scott Busching, a 22-year veteran of the Williams County sheriff department, and his deputies patrol an area of 2,000 square miles, with a widely spread population. A three-part series profiling police in rural, suburban, and urban communities begins. Hear NPR's Howard Berkes.

