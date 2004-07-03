New York Begins Building Freedom Tower

A ceremony in New York City commemorates the placement of a 20-ton granite cornerstone at the site of the destroyed World Trade Center towers. The stone is part of the replacement skyscraper called the Freedom Tower.

One side of the New York-quarried stone is etched with the dedication, "To honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and as a tribute to the enduring spirit of freedom, July Fourth 2004."

Hear NPR's Andrea Seabrook and John Foy, who attended Sunday's ceremony and whose mother-in-law died in the attacks.

