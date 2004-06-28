© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iraq to Announce New Security Measures

By Emily Harris
Published June 28, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Prime Minister Iyad Allawi, vowing a crackdown on Iraqi insurgents, says he'll announce emergency measures Wednesday. Iraqi security forces, with U.S. support, have already begun raiding hideouts of insurgents and criminals.Nearly 150 suspects were netted in one recent raid.

Allawi's comments come after Rend al-Rahim, the designated Iraqi Ambassador to the United States, told NPR Sunday that the country is considering instituting martial law. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.
See stories by Emily Harris