NPR's Melissa Block talks with John Gorenfeld, a freelance writer for Salon.com and writer of the blog "Where in Washington, D.C., Is Sun Myung Moon?," about a peculiar ceremony held at the Dirksen Senate Office Building this past March. In the course of the event, Moon declared himself the Messiah. Most congressmen who attended the event are now distancing themselves from Moon and his claims.

Copyright 2004 NPR