Mississippi Gov. to Sign Tort Reform Bill

Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is expected to sign a tort reform bill Wednesday that places limits on civil lawsuits and jury awards in the state. The bill passed during a special session of the state legislature last week.

Effective Sept. 1, the law will introduce several changes to Mississippi's civil justice system, including capping pain-and-suffering damage awards at $1 million in most lawsuits and $500,000 in medical malpractice cases. Proponents say the measure is a necessary step towards reforming the state's legal system, but opponents claim it protects businesses at the expense of average citizens. NPR's Jack Speer reports.

