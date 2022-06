A national advertising offensive sponsored by a group known as the National Fatherhood Initiative (NFI) is drawing fire from those who think it insults black fathers -- especially those prevented by court order from playing a role in their children's lives. The ad campaign is heating up as we draw closer to Father's Day. NPR's Tavis Smiley speaks with the head of the NFI and a man who leads a father's rights group.

