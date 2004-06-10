© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Military Investigates Itself in Prisoner Abuse Probes

By Jackie Northam
Published June 10, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

There are close to half a dozen investigations into abuse of detainees by U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan -- and in each of these probes, the military is investigating itself. Some experts say that's appropriate, because only the military has the expertise to investigate violations of its procedures. But other experts say there should be an independent, bipartisan commission to conduct an overarching investigation -- one that reaches to the highest levels of government. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
