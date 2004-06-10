Military Investigates Itself in Prisoner Abuse Probes

There are close to half a dozen investigations into abuse of detainees by U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan -- and in each of these probes, the military is investigating itself. Some experts say that's appropriate, because only the military has the expertise to investigate violations of its procedures. But other experts say there should be an independent, bipartisan commission to conduct an overarching investigation -- one that reaches to the highest levels of government. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

