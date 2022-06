Iraqi interim Prime Minister Iyad Allawai announces that nine armed militias comprising some 100,000 men will disband. Under the plan, the militiamen will be eligible for jobs in the police, army or security services, and may also qualify for civilian government jobs. The militia controlled by the radical Shiite cleric Muktadr Sadr is not part of the pact. Hear NPR's Michele Norris and NPR's Deborah Amos.

