World Leaders Meet to Observe D-Day Anniversary

By Don Gonyea
Published June 5, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Leaders from around the world join President Bush and President Jacques Chirac in France to commemorate the 60th anniversary of D-Day. In his remarks, Bush detailed the bravery and deaths of several of the thousands who lost their lives on that day, when Allied forces struggled to secure beachheads along the coast.

Hundreds of World War II veterans also took part in the services held at the American cemetery in Normandy, honoring their fallen comrades and celebrating the offensive that was a key to releasing Europe from Nazi occupation. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

