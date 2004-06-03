© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Bush's Visit to Rome Marred by Protests

By Don Gonyea
Published June 3, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Anti-war protesters march through the historic Piazza Venezia during President Bush's visit to Rome.
Sylvia Poggioli, NPR
/
Anti-war protesters march through the historic Piazza Venezia during President Bush's visit to Rome.

President Bush visited the Vatican on Friday to present Pope John Paul II with the Medal of Freedom -- the highest honor the United States bestows on a civilian. But the politics of the visit were decidedly mixed -- the Pope blessed the naming of new government in Baghdad and urged a full restoration of Iraqi sovereignty, while thousands of protestors outside carried signs saying "No War, No Bush." NPR's Don Gonyea reports from Rome.

