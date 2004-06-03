© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Bush Meets Pope, Italian PM in Rome

By Don Gonyea,
Alex Chadwick
Published June 3, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Alex Chadwick talks with NPR's Don Gonyea about President Bush's visit to Italy. On Friday, the president met with Pope John Paul II in Vatican City, and later with Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a strong supporter of the Bush administration's policy on terrorism and Iraq.

NPR News
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
Alex Chadwick
For more than 30 years, Alex Chadwick has been bringing the world to NPR listeners as an NPR News producer, program host and currently senior correspondent. He's reported from every continent except Antarctica.