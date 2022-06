A tenuous cease-fire with the militia of radical Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has yet to take full hold in the holy city of Najaf. Units tied to Sadr fired mortar rounds at U.S. forces at a bridge to neighboring Kufa. It's unclear how much control Sadr has over his fighters. Hear NPR's Scott Simon and NPR's Eric Westervelt.

Copyright 2004 NPR