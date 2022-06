A German warship called Graf Spee, which sank off Uruguay's coast in 1939 during the early days of World War II, is at the center of a growing debate. Many want to raise the ship and make it a tourist attraction in the economically depressed country. Others, including some of the Graf Spee's survivors, want the ship to remain untouched in its watery grave off Montevideo. NPR's Martin Kaste reports.

