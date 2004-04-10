© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Tentative Cease-Fire in Fallujah

By Liane Hansen
Published April 10, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Negotiations continue to end the fighting between U.S. Marines and insurgents in Fallujah. U.S. forces have besieged the Sunni stronghold after the killing and mutilation of four U.S. security contractors there last month. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and Washington Post correspondent Karl Vick.

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.